When I was growing up, Amazon was a river...somewhere down in South America. Well, actually, I think it is still down there, but now we have another Amazon. We can’t fish in this Amazon, but we can buy fishing equipment there, along with almost anything else. This Amazon brings things to our houses...things we have ordered over the internet. We don’t shop the same way we once did. We used to load up on Saturdays, go into town, visit a store, and buy what we needed, or at least what they had that we needed. These days we can shop from the comfort and convenience of our Lazy-Boy. We can order our goods online and have them delivered right to our front door. We can buy almost anything we need, and some things we don’t need, because they have almost anything one can imagine. This has become such a popular way of shopping that it has forced many brick-and-mortar stores to close their doors.
Amazon is not the first; however, to deliver goods to our door.
Back when the only Amazon was the river, we had stores on wheels. They called them “Rolling Stores.” In my hometown, we had Corbin’s Rolling Store and Norrell’s Rolling Store. Both men owned brick-and-mortar stores, but the rolling store was another side to their businesses. Rolling stores, for the most part, are from a bygone era and virtually non-existent these days. They gained popularity back in the early twentieth-century, when most people didn’t own cars.
While the first rolling stores are said to have started in New York City, around 1910, they found their greatest popularity in the rural south. Much of rural America still lived on farms then. Families grew most of their own food, but they still needed staples such as sugar, flour, and coffee.
The occasional trip into town was a big outing, but the rolling store allowed families to stay home and let the store come to them.
Some rolling stores stopped at each house, while others parked at certain designated areas and customers came to them. Most rolling stores consisted of a truck with a large box-bed on the back.
In later years, some were made from old converted school buses. Rolling stores were filled with all kinds of food items and staple goods, but some brought clothing too, especially around Christmas and Easter, as well as a few tools. Children jumped up and down with excitement when they saw the rolling-store coming. This may have been because they also sold candy. Most did not bring meat because many farmers raised their own, plus meat could spoil in the uncooled trucks.
Some of the vehicles had been equipped with coops on top, or underneath, where live chickens could be stored. That was because some families traded chickens, as well as fresh eggs and farm goods, for the items they purchased.
Rolling stores began to fade away as the popularity of automobiles grew and as Americans left the farm and moved to the city.
Now there is an increase in stores making home deliveries, even from grocery stores, especially in the larger cities.
While stores, as well as shopping habits, have changed, we still need many of the items they sell.
Through the years, churches have changed too. Houses of worship are often larger, look different, and have various styles of worship. Worship services are even delivered to our homes via television and internet. One thing remains the same - we need spiritual nourishment, which can be found only in God.
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
