The City of Fort Payne announces its Veterans Day Ceremony will be 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at the Rotary Pavilion on the corner of Godfrey Ave and 5th Street N.The program is co-sponsored by the City of Fort Payne, N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404, VFW Post 3128 and American Legion Post 89. This will be the first joint ceremony between all three local veteran organizations.
Fort Payne JROTC will participate, in addition to guest singers and musicians.
Veterans, families and anyone who would like to thank a veteran, please attend this ceremony.
Look for more details in the weekend edition of The Times-Journal.
