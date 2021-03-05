Plainview graduate Rodney Chester selected as Gresham Smith incoming CEO

Nashville, Tenn. – Gresham Smith, an architecture, engineering and design firm providing full-service solutions for the built environment, announced this week that Chairman and CEO Al Pramuk will transition out of his CEO role at the end of the 2021 calendar year. Rodney Chester, the firm’s current Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Pramuk as CEO in January 2022.
Pramuk has more than 30 years of experience working for the firm. He has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2017 and was named Chairman of Gresham Smith’s Board of Directors in 2016. During his tenure as CEO, the firm grew its net revenue by 43%, expanded into the Chicago and Charlotte markets, launched its “Genuine Ingenuity” rebrand, developed a robust “Build U” employee development program, and established an innovation incubator.
Rodney Chester has worked for the firm for nearly 24 years. He joined Gresham Smith’s Board of Directors in 2015 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2018. Chester previously served in a variety of leadership positions at Gresham Smith, including Senior Vice President of Firmwide Operations and Division Vice President.
“This timely and orderly transition is part of Gresham Smith’s succession plan. I am fortunate to have served as CEO during a period of exciting growth and transition for the firm,” said Pramuk. “Our employees and leaders are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our clients and delivering on our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity every day. Our long-term strategy focused on people and culture, practice excellence and our clients continues to lead to positive business results, and the firm’s Board of Directors and I are confident that Rodney’s leadership will continue to guide our firm toward success,” he added.
“This firm has been an integral part of my professional and personal life for nearly 24 years, and I am honored by the opportunity to succeed Al, who has set a high bar as CEO,” said Chester. “I look forward to building on our strong employee culture and continuing our firm’s growth momentum by focusing on our clients’ success. Our industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and we must evolve with it in order to provide creative solutions that contribute to healthy and thriving communities while remaining true to the core values that make us who we are as a firm,” he added.
Pramuk will actively serve as CEO through the end of the 2021 calendar year and will continue as Chairman following the transition. He will also serve in a leadership role focused on enhancing ongoing relationships with clients and the business community. In addition to Pramuk and Chester, Gresham Smith’s Management Team is comprised of Chief Strategy Officer Randy Gibson and Chief Financial Officer Dwayne West.
Founded in 1967, Gresham Smith has annual net revenues of approximately $160 million and is home to more than 900 employees. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the firm operates out of 24 offices in the United States.
About Gresham Smith’s Senior Leadership
Succession Process
Gresham Smith’s General Partnership Agreement outlines a specific timeline of ownership and orderly leadership transition. For senior-level positions, including those that align with traditional C-suite-level roles, the Board of Directors follows established guidelines to identify and evaluate candidates, and selects the successful candidate for the vacant role.
About Al Pramuk
Al Pramuk has been recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as a “Most Admired CEO” for two consecutive years. He has fostered a collaborative, servant-leadership approach across Gresham Smith, focusing on aligning the firm’s executive teams and employees under the brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity, and upholding its core values of commitment, integrity, respect and teamwork to achieve the firm’s vision of building value with its clients, its people and the world. Prior to his role as CEO, he served in a variety of leadership positions at Gresham Smith, including Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President of the firm’s Aviation business, Division Vice President, and as Project Executive, Project Manager and Engineer of Record. Pramuk holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering degree from the University of Texas.
About Rodney Chester
Rodney Chester is a licensed Professional Engineer and maintains an active role in the industry through his involvement in the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), where he serves as President-elect, Chair of the Business Practices Committee, and board member for the ACEC state of Tennessee chapter. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Alabama and remains actively engaged as an Advisory Board member for the College of Engineering’s Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering department. Chester has been recognized as an Engineering Fellow of the department—the highest commendation awarded to graduates who have strengthened the reputation of the program through career achievements.
About Gresham Smith
Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a “best place to work,” we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.
