The DeKalb County Board of Education voted to grant an additional $25,000 to Valley Head for the high school baseball field project, upon the recommendation of Superintendent Wayne Lyles.
They sourced the money to do this because of a surplus of funds from a grant. Lyles told the board he felt this is the best way to utilize those "carry over" funds.
He also asked the school board to review the pay for workers ahead of its next meeting.
"Our hourly workers for our snack stores got surpassed with the substitute increase, so we'd like to adjust them to at least make that amount," Lyles said.
The board accepted a low bid from Buffalo Rock to install concessions and vending machines at Collinsville High School.
In other business, the board made several personnel changes, including:
James McWhite, a teacher at Henagar, was suspended for four work days without pay. The reasoning was not mentioned, beyond the suspension being a form of disciplinary action.
Kelly Lee, an English teacher at Sylvania, was granted her retirement, effective 11-1-2022.
Harry Randy Keller, a bus driver at Ider, was granted his retirement, effective 11-1-2022.
Amanda Lambert, an Itinerant Speech Language Pathologist, had her retirement date amended from 8-1-2022 to 9-1-2022.
Rita Nugent, a Child Nutrition Program worker at Geraldine, was granted her resignation, effective 10-1-2022.
Robert Bryant, an assistant custodian at Crossville, was granted his resignation, effective 9-30-2022.
Sherri Phillips, an elementary teacher at Crossville, was granted her resignation, effective 10-21-2022.
Chris Davis, a band director at Plainview, was granted her resignation, effective 10-24-2022.
Tracie Ford, an elementary teacher at Crossville, was granted a leave of absence from 8-1-2022 to 1-1-2023.
Amanda McKee, a CNP worker at Fyffe, was granted a leave of absence from 8-1-2022 to 11-17-2022 (extended from 8-29-2022).
Carlie Brown, an elementary teacher at Crossville, was granted a leave of absence from 9-15-2022 to 1-1-2023
Nicole Travis Green, a Pre-K auxiliary at Fyffe, had her leave extended to 55 days (originally 33 days).
Erin Rowell, a bus driver at Geraldine, had an injury leave of zero days granted.
