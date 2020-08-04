DeKalb Regional Medical Center names Employees of the Year

DeKalb Regional Medical Center has selected Mrs. Regena Cook as 2020 non-clinical Employee of the Year and Mrs. Tammy Doran, R.N. as the clinical Employee of the Year. These individuals were chosen from among over 500 employees at the DeKalb County facility.
"Healthcare requires a special blend of passion for helping others and the ability to work well under pressure," says Patrick Trammell, Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb Regional Medical Center. "In this complex environment and when the call to service has never been more important, it is especially humbling to recognize our employees for their dedication to our patients and to providing outstanding care."
Employees are nominated for the award by their hospital peers based on their commitment to patient care, professionalism and professional contributions to the organization.
Mrs. Cook is currently serving as Materials Management Manager at DeKalb Regional Medical Center and has been with the organization for 34 years. Throughout her tenure at DeKalb Regional, she has been known by employees and management for her selflessness, innovation, integrity, competence and compassion.
"Regena has been employed by the hospital for over 30 years and has served in many roles. In my 15 years of knowing her, she is always willing to help anyone in need. She is dedicated to the hospital's mission and tries to have an impact on what we do. It has been a true pleasure to work with her, and I look forward to many more years working with her," said James Sandmeier, Director of Environmental Services.
Mrs. Cook's staff also speaks highly of her. "Regena is compassionate, hardworking, and dedicated to her department, the people she works with, and the hospital. She always goes above and beyond to make sure departments have what they need. Because of her many years of service, she has a wealth of knowledge of the workings of the hospital," said members of her staff.
Mrs. Tammy Doran currently serves as Charge Nurse in the Medical/Surgical Unit at DeKalb Regional and has been with the organization since 1999. Mrs. Doran is known by her hospital peers, management and physicians for her extraordinary compassion, commitment to excellence, focus on safety and general concern for others.
"Tammy Doran, Charge Nurse of Inpatient Department, has been employed at DRMC for over 20 years. She joined the organization as a staff nurse, was promoted to her current role as a Charge Nurse. She always greets any situation with a warm, friendly smile. As a Charge Nurse, Tammy has continued to exceed expectations in leadership and mentoring," said Angela Bennett, Chief Nursing Officer at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. "Tammy's commitment shows in the pride she takes in her work and her concern for her co-workers. She has earned the respect of the physicians and her co-workers. I am grateful to have Tammy's years of experience and positive attitude on our team, making a difference," said Bennett.
"Each of our employees has a specific role in the delivery of quality healthcare to the people who live and work in Northeast Alabama," said Trammell. "Meeting patient and guest wants, and needs requires the collaborative efforts of our team members. Our hospital and our entire community are the beneficiaries of Regena's and Tammy's outstanding work, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with them."
