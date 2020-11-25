Next Monday through Dec. 4, 2020, DeKalb County Schools begin their week of Remote Learning. To help students who may lack broadband connectivity, here’s a list of Wi-Fi hotspots across the county and surrounding areas provided by Farmer Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC).
• Alabama Walking Park
• Rotary Pavilion Parking Lot: 555 Williams Ave NE, Fort Payne AL 35967
• Albertville Farmer's Market Parking Lot: 314 Sand Mountain Drive
• Albertville, AL 35950 Boaz Outlet Center
• Trinkets N’ Treasures: 425 McCleskey Drive Boaz, AL 35956
• Collinsville City Hall: 39 Post Office St, Collinsville AL 35961
• Crossville City Hall: 14521 AL-68, Crossville, AL 35962
• Flat Rock Grocery: 21471 AL-71, Flat Rock, AL 35966
• Fort Payne High School Parking Lot near Central Office: 201 45th St NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967
• Fort Payne Middle School: 4910 Martin Ave NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967
• Fyffe Senior Center: 413 Graves St, Fyffe, AL 35971
• Geraldine City Hall:41343 AL-75, Geraldine, AL 35974
• Guntersville Alabama Housing Authority:1205 Wyeth Drive Guntersville, AL 35976
• Guntersville Chamber of Commerce: 200 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976
• Henagar Ruritan Building:150 Barron Drive, Henagar, AL 35978
• North Sand Mountain High School:29333 AL-71, Bryant, AL 35958
• Pisgah Town Hall: 80 Ollie St, Pisgah, AL 35765
• Section Pharmacy:5295 Tammy Little Dr, Section, AL 35771
• Tom Bevill Enrichment Center: 115 Main St W, Rainsville, AL 35986
• Valley Head FTC Central Office:728 4th Ave, Valley Head, AL 35989
• Williams Avenue Elementary School
• VFW Parking Lot: 151 18th St, Fort Payne, AL 35967
• Wills Valley Recreation Center
• Side Parking Lot: 4220 Godfrey Ave NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967
According to FTC, FTC Hotspots are accessible from the listed location parking lots, and entry to the locations for Wi-Fi access is not required.
For additional information on the hotspots, visit www.farmerstel.com.
