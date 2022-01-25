EV Charging Stations dedicated

On Tuesday, Fort Payne made history with the dedication of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s first electric vehicle charging station at Fifth Street North and Gault Avenue as the initial first step toward creating a Fast Charging network the agency plans to roll out widely across the region. TVA plans to install 79 more fast chargers by 2026 to fully connect its seven-state region to be ahead of the EV curve.
TVA wants 200,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2028 and is adding the charging stations to support a push to accelerate the electrification of transportation through programs to reduce or eliminate market barriers. The plan strives for a “seamless network” of DC, fast-charging stations to travel greater distances without the worry of “range anxiety,” or the fear of a low car battery with no close charger.
The Fast Charging station is located near the historic train depot in a nod to the city’s history as a transportation hub in the region as the railroad spurred rapid development and investment in the 1880s.
Fort Payne Improvement Authority General Manager Mike Shirey said the placement of the first charging station in Fort Payne brought two quotes to mind. The first, often used in describing premium real estate, is “location, location, location.” He also quoted a line from the classic movie “Field of Dreams” that said “If you build it, they will come.”
Shirey said Fort Payne offers the first impression of Alabama for people driving south to the Gulf Coast and is the gateway to Appalachia for those heading north. The new chargers are capable of getting drivers back on the road within 20-30 minutes, and local officials hope EV drivers will spend that time browsing downtown Fort Payne stores and restaurants within walking distance of the charging station.
“We have this desire to be progressive and to move this community forward and attract people to our area, so we are proud to be a part of this today and appreciate this opportunity to showcase our main street,” Shirey said.
Shirey recognized the FPIA Board of Directors for their support, as well as City Superintendent Brian Jett and Transportation Manager Laran Adkins, who obtained the grant funding to introduce the state’s first all-electric school buses to Fort Payne’s fleet.
“They started the process that got us connected to some folks with an interest in electric vehicles,” Shirey said.
It was made possible through a partnership in which TVA provided the fast chargers and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) contributed more than $45,500 from Alabama’s $4 million Volkswagen Mitigation trust grant program for electric vehicles, according to ADECA Deputy Director Elaine Fincannon, who spoke on behalf of Gov. Kay Ivey.
“It is our grand hope that this charging station will provide an incentive for travelers to explore this beautiful main street Alabama. They can stop and recharge not only their vehicles but also themselves while spending money right here in Fort Payne. That is a huge economic development driver,” Fincannon said.
Mayor Brian Baine noted that smartphone apps used by EV drivers guide them to charging stations and are expected to bring more traffic off the interstate as trip routes are planned with destinations in mind that offer dining and shopping options.
Seven States Power Corporation, owned and operated by 153 local power companies across the region, was an additional partner recognized at the event for providing technical and project management support to FPIA on the project.
Also speaking at the dedication event were TVA Executive Vice President & Chief External Relations Officer Jeannette Mills, Seven States Power Corp. President & CEO Betsey Kirk McCall, and Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. TVA Regional Vice President Jared Mitchem also made comments.
Mills surprised Shirey with the presentation of a “trailblazer award” in recognition of the occasion.
Last fall, the TVA board approved a new commercial rate structure just for EV charging stations in a move intended to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the region, removing a big barrier for consumers to, perhaps, buy more electric vehicles.
EV drivers can save up to $1,000 per year compared to gasoline costs when they switch to electric, Mills said. The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads within the next decade, which is expected to spur economic activity and create new jobs across the region due to a robust automotive manufacturing sector, supply chain capabilities and a highly trained workforce while also reducing the region’s single largest source of carbon emissions.
TVA’s Fast Charge Network supports the broader National Electric Highway Coalition to enable long-distance electric vehicle travel by placing public fast chargers every 50 miles along interstates and major highways throughout Alabama and across the United States. TVA anticipates the addition of 80 charging locations along interstates and major highways across the Tennessee Valley by 2026.
The six utilities in the broader coalition are each taking their own steps to provide EV charging within their service territories and will join with other networks of rapid chargers being added by EVgo in 34 states and Electrify America, which is adding 800 charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers across the country, including at least two cross-county routes, according to media reports.
