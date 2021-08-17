Lee University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
The following local students made the list:
• Maggie Bell of Rainsville
• Madilyn Voiles of Higdon
Lee University is a private, comprehensive university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
