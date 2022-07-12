COVID variants causing concern

Just when it seemed like COVID was a bad memory, another variant has emerged for an encore.
New versions of the omicron variant, called BA.5 and BA.4, now dominate many parts of the U.S.
What's newsworthy is that the variants appear capable of evading the protection offered by the vaccines.
COVID-19 Community Levels are rated as low, medium, or high based on looking at the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. DeKalb County is currently deemed to have a medium threat level, which means extra precautions should be taken by those at high risk for severe illness to protect against COVID-19 trans
mission.
Other research suggests the new subvariants are more resistant to antibodies from vaccines and boosters.
Also the subvariants are resistant to those who had COVID and received antibodies.
BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for nearly 54% of the country’s COVID cases since July 6th, according to NBC News.
BA.4 accounted for 17% of COVID cases.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement recommending the modification of future booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna to specifically attack BA.4/BA.5.
“Striving to use the best available scientific evidence, we have advised manufacturers seeking to update their COVID-19 vaccines that they should develop modified vaccines that add an omicron BA.4/5 spike protein component to the current vaccine composition to create a two component (bivalent) booster vaccine, so that the modified vaccines can potentially be used starting in early to mid-fall 2022,” the FDA statement released June 30 reads.
Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5 may include: runny nose, sore throat, headache and persistent cough and fatigue. Many cases have shown people who have contracted BA.4 or BA.5 do not run a fever which is unlike many other COVID variants and subvariants.
Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are not as dangerous at omicron and other variants of COVID.
To help prevent the transfer of BA.4, BA.5 and other omicron variants, there are a few things everyone can do to ensure the safety of others.
Washing hands regularly and maintaining a distance of six feet from others. If social distancing isn’t possible, the recommendation is to wear a mask. Most importantly, officials urge everyone stay home and self-isolate if they feel sick.
