The beautiful colors of fall have finally peaked here in Northeast Alabama, and that usually means you will see people raking their fallen leaves, but that doesn’t have to be you!
Leaves are a valuable resource and contain essential plant nutrients that will break down and help fertilize your yard.
If you have a lot of deciduous trees dropping leaves in your yard, you may want to run your lawn mower over them with the lawnmower deck raised high to chop them into small pieces that will decompose much quicker.
Be aware, there are some deciduous species of trees that have leaves that don’t break down very fast (e.g., sycamore), so mowing over these leaves especially will help them decompose faster.
Not raking your leaves not only gives you some natural fertilizer for your lawn, it also reduces yard wastes in our landfills.
If you decide you do want to rake your yard, I would suggest that you take this opportunity to start a compost bin.
There are excellent benefits to compost in your garden, and we have a some great guides and videos on aces.edu if you would like more information on composting.
One thing to be aware of, if you had a significant fungal disease or insect problem on your tree, you may want to get rid of those leaves.
Some fungi and insects can make their beds in leaf litter to overwinter and possibly cause problems next year.
Most trees can handle most fungi and insects just fine, but if it was significant enough to cause non-cosmetic damage to your tree, you will need to dispose of the leaves properly. You can always reach out to Extension if you have any questions about your home landscape and garden.
— Dr. Brian Brown is Regional Extension Agent for Northeast Alabama with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. He can be reached at (256) 558-8129 or brownbw@aces.edu.
