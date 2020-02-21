A man was shot and killed in Boaz on Tuesday afternoon.
The Sand Mountain Reporter was first to report the shooting, which took place at the parking lot of Family Security Credit Union in Boaz at approximately 2:49 p.m.
When first responders arrived to the credit union, Colbert said officers saw McKinney lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Once paramedics arrived, Colbert said McKinney was placed in the Boaz Fire Department’s ambulance where CPR was performed. Colbert said McKinney later succumbed to his injuries before being transported to the hospital.
Jossie Cheyenne Bowen, 26, of Boaz, was arrested and charged for the murder of McKinney.
Colbert said officers first located Bowen inside the credit union, still holding the murder weapon — a 9-mm pistol — in the back pocket of his pants. Colbert wasn’t sure why Bowen chose to enter the credit union.
“He probably wasn’t thinking clearly,” Colbert said.
After investigating, Colbert said officers learned Bowen’s sister was the ex-wife of McKinney. According to investigators, Bowen and his sister went to the credit union to confront McKinney about a joint bank account they still had together. That’s when a confrontation occurred in the parking lot, resulting in McKinney’s death, according to Colbert.
Bowen will be transported to the Marshall County Jail later Wednesday afternoon, Colbert said. His bond was set at $200,000.
When asked if charges had been brought against the ex-wife, Colbert told The Reporter: “Not at this time.”
McKinney’s body was taken to the Department of Forensics Science in Huntsville for an autopsy, Colbert said.
Wednesday, Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter Colbert released a statement identifying the victim as Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville.
