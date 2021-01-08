CAC Annual Dinner Theatre Fundraiser postponed

DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley announced this week the 2021 CAC’s annual Dinner Theatre Fundraiser has been postponed until June.
Wheatley said for the first time in the 26 year history of CAC Dinner Theatre, the event has been postponed.
“Our biggest concern during the play used to be the weather,” she said. “Severe weather warnings are short in duration. However, the threat and reality of the Covid [-19] virus is on-going.”
The fundraising event is typically held in February of each year at First United Methodist Church in Fort Payne. It serves as one of the CAC’s biggest fundraisers that allows the organization to continue serving the community.
“The decision to postpone was driven by the desire to promote the health and safety of everyone involved,” Wheatley said.
This year’s play directed by Amber McPherson is titled “Southern Hospitality,” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
Wheatley said the cast has already been selected and a rehearsal held that will resume in April.
She said the cast read through the script and began working on character portrayal for its upcoming June performance.
Tickets are still available and new tickets are being printed and will be distributed to patrons who have already made reservations. The newly scheduled performance dates are June 3-5, 7, 10-12.
The money raised helps the CAC match funds for major grants and operating expenses grants do not cover while serving as a community awareness event.
For more information, contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 256-997-9700.
