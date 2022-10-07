Earlier this year, Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) experienced the loss of its beloved campus dog, Roscoe. Roscoe became quite the fixture at NACC and was a friend to all who visited the college’s campus in Rainsville. To celebrate his life and continue his legacy, the NACC Foundation Board of Directors has created the Friends of Roscoe Scholarship.
This October, the NACC Foundation is hosting a new event, Boos & Paws Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, to kick-off fundraising efforts for this new scholarship to assist students with financial assistance.
The event will be held on campus on Thursday, October 20th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lyceum Portico.
“Roscoe was such a part of the college, and we all miss him,” stated Dr. David Campbell, President of Northeast. “Our Foundation members, Foundation Development Director Heather Rice, and Assistant Foundation Fundraiser Rachael Graham have chosen such a special way to honor his memory.”
Dogs of all sizes are welcome to participate in the costume contest. Registration is $10.
Judges will be on site to determine the Best in Show (1st Place), Runner Up (2nd Place), Last But Not Least (3rd Place), and special recognition for Best Little Pup, Best Big Pup, and the Bad Dog Award.
Any donations of $250 or larger will receive special recognition on the Foundation’s Facebook page, as well as special recognition at the event. All contributions to the NACC Foundation are tax-deductible. If you or your business would like like to contribute, please mail checks to the NACC Foundation at P.O. Box 159, Rainsville, AL 35986.
