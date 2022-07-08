Does the traditional summer job for teens still exist?

The summertime job is a rite of passage for many teenagers -- often their first taste of the independent world where they experience the highs (spending money) and the lows (responsibility) of grown-up life.
Historically, workers ages 14-18 have been much more likely to be employed in July than other times of the year as businesses serve customers traveling and going out more. However, the “summer workforce” demographic is undergoing a dramatic shift nationally.
Young workers were once a consistently growing source of summer labor. Sharp declines coinciding with economic downturns have pushed third quarter youth employment to its lowest level in at least 28 years and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) expects this trend to continue.
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that summer employment and overall employment levels for young workers have changed over time and numbers have not fully rebounded since the so-called “Great Recession”.
When combined with reluctance to re-enter the workforce after COVID-19 shutdowns and the trend known as the “great resignation” of people quitting jobs, this is leaving businesses in great need of workers.
A number of factors are contributing to the shortage of traditional summer employees:
• Education: Parental emphasis on the rewards of education has contributed to the decline in teen labor force participation. Increased emphasis toward attending college among teens is reflected in higher enrollment, more summer school attendance and taking on more strenuous coursework.
Dramatic increases in tuition costs are also contributing because more people are borrowing to pay for college since teens’ buying power has declined and their earnings typically pay little toward the costs of college.
The grade school starting dates for many school districts have also moved earlier into the summer, oftentimes to extend the school year so that students have more time to prepare for standardized tests. With a shorter summer off from school, students may be less inclined to get a summer job, and employers may be less inclined to hire them.
In a teenager’s 24-hour day, except for sleeping, school activities take up the largest amount of time.
Some high schools also require prospective graduates to spend time volunteering to graduate. Teenagers do volunteer at higher rates.
• Competition: It seems counter-intuitive that teens (or anyone, really) would struggle to find a job right now. But teens who do, in fact, want jobs face competition from older workers, young college graduates, and foreign-born workers for the low-wage jobs.
Older people are staying in the labor force longer than ever before. Even though older workers may officially “retire” from their career jobs, many do not officially exit the labor force; instead, they increasingly take on part-time or part-year lower wage jobs.
Workers 55 and older comprise an increasing share of the employed population.
This has been attributed to reasons including older workers can work longer because they are healthier, the number of physically demanding jobs is declining, there are fewer employer-paid retiree health insurance programs, and social security reforms affecting those born after 1938 raised the full retirement age from 65 to 67.
• Incentive: As mentioned, summer jobs performed by young people don’t pay very much. That’s one of the reasons why many companies are able to take them on in the first place. Add 8% inflation to the mix and their buying power is even more diluted. Staffing shortages are putting them in stressful situations, often dealing with customers who are increasingly angry about high costs and long waits in line to get assistance. That can be a hard pill to swallow knowing your friends are enjoying a leisurely day at the swimming pool.
Companies are having to pay more to keep the people who are willing to work and accommodating requests such as remote work that they never would have considered pre-COVID.
Experts warn that a recession seems increasingly likely, which will shake up the board and may shift things in favor of employers.
In a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, Daniel Greenleaf warned that “rising inflation and a market downturn guarantee layoffs. The days of expecting employers to be grateful for your application will soon be gone. People who started work in the past dozen years are about to experience their first tough job market. Younger employees -- not all, but many -- will need to make more realistic demands of the workplace.”
