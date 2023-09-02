The Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education held an emergency called meeting Thursday afternoon, with a single item on the agenda.
The board voted to accept the resignation of Fort Payne Middle School math teacher Melissa Harris.
Harris was arrested by Fort Payne police Monday after they responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated teacher at the school.
She faces charges of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and possession of a controlled substance, a prescription medication she didn’t have a prescription for. At the time of her arrest, Superintendent Brian Jett issued a statement saying that at no time during the incident were any children in danger.
