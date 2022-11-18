Vacancies on the boards of directors of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority and Fort Payne Waterworks were announced at this week’s Fort Payne City Council meeting.
Two FPIA board members whose terms expire next month, Robbie Davis and Monia Smith, did not serve complete terms themselves, taking over the seats when vacancies opened. Dana Goggans’ term on the water board is also set to expire in December.
No one on the council specifically expressed any opposition to re-appointing any of them, but the group had agreed in principal earlier to open more board seats up to the public and consider a larger pool of candidates rather than automatically reappointing the same citizens to serve again, even if they’ve done an excellent job serving during the term they are completing.
As such the council will accept applications to serve on the boards of the water and electricity utilities up to Nov. 23, then schedule interviews with candidates and choose who to appoint or re-appoint at the Dec. 6 meeting.
