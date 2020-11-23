Rainsville police make arrests in stabbing incident, drug-related case

The Rainsville Police Department received a call on Nov. 11 to a residence on Hancock Drive about a possible armed robbery in progress with multiple people injured.
Once on scene, RPD officers made contact with the homeowner that advised that he was being robbed. With entry into the home, officers found two male suspects inside the residence that had been stabbed. Upon further investigation, it was found that there were two more suspects that fled the scene. Once the scene was secured by RPD, DeKalb Ambulance Service came on the scene and transported both suspects to the hospital. Malik Zachariah Deno and Thomas Norman Olsen were arrested on the charges of Robbery, Burglary and Criminal Mischief and placed in the DeKalb County Detention Center after being released from Huntsville Hospital. The day after the incident, Julien Nathaniel Blevins and a female juvenile were also arrested on the same charges.
Unrelated Arrest
Over the last week, officers and detectives have been following up on complaints received from the community. The following arrests have been made by Rainsville officers: A search of the residence of Alisha Marie Bradford and Ethan Cole Lemoin resulted in their arrest for Drug paraphernalia, Marijuana – sell/distribution, and possession of controlled substance
Gabreil Tanner Hall was arrested on Nov. 11 for Drug Paraphernalia, Marijuana Possession and Possession of concealed weapon.
Derrick Lynn Martin was charged with Theft by deception 1st and obscuring the identity of a vehicle.
Police Chief Michael Edmondson thanked all of his officers for the hard work and countless hours that they put into the arrests. He also thanked the Fort Payne Police Department, the District Attorneys office, and the Sheriff’s Office on their assistance in the robbery case.
“Cases go smoother and arrest are made faster with everyone working together,” he said.
