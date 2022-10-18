The DeKalb County Chapter of the University of Alabama’s National Alumni Association will have its Fall Kick-off event on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (206 Grand Avenue NW) in the Life Center.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Chris Stewart from the Crimson Tide Sports Network.
Stewart has been a broadcaster since 1988, and is in his 20th season as the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball play-by-play announcer for the Crimson Tide Sports Network.
In addition to his role as the voice of Crimson Tide Basketball, Stewart also serves as the broadcast host for CTSN’s radio coverage of Crimson Tide Football and as the television host of “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show”.
Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for a couple. Payment will be accepted at the door. For questions or more information, contact Steve Chambers at mandschambers@gmail.com.
