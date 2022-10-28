Fort Payne is planning to present a Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Fort Payne High School gymnasium.
Registration for veterans begins at 8:30 a.m. This is requested so they know how many veterans are likely to show up and can prepare enough refreshments for all of them.
The guest speaker will be Retired Major Steve Maks.
The event will end by 10 a.m. and food will be provided at 11 a.m. in the school cafeteria.
“This is a sentimental and reverent program,” said JROTC Senior Army Instructor John M. Walker, who is retired from the U.S. Army.
“All of our local veterans are invited and encouraged to wear their military uniforms. It is a living testament of history and national pride that our students get to experience,” Walker said.
Following the patriotic presentation, all veterans and special guests will enjoy a brunch served in the lunchroom.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said earlier that he hoped to have a big event at the Veterans Memorial Park, but the completion of it has been delayed by difficulties in shipping the monuments.
