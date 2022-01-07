Board accepts Andrews resignation, begins search for next board

In a special called meeting on Friday, the DeKalb County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Board Chairman and District II board member Chris Andrews, effective Monday, Jan.10.
Andrews said Thursday night he was approved and accepted to the position of Guntersville High School’s principal in Marshall County.
“While legally I could still stay on the board, I just felt like there's no way I could serve my two schools, Geraldine and Fyffe, the way I need to with all the responsibility that I’ll have at Guntersville,” he said. “So I felt it was best that I go ahead and offer this letter of resignation.”
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles took the opportunity to thank Andrews for his service at the DeKalb County Board of Education as a board member and employee.
Board members also took the opportunity to express their appreciation towards Andrews and wished him well in his new endeavors.
“I'm thankful for the opportunity to be on the board of education,” said Andrews. “I will miss you all and I wish nothing but the best for DeKalb County Schools.”
Following the resignation acceptance, Andrews read the following statement from the Alabama Code 16-8-1 concerning vacancies:
“In the event, a vacancy occurs in the office of members of the county board of education, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment by a majority of the remaining members of the county board of education, and the appointee shall hold for the unexpired term.
In the event the vacancy is not filled by the remaining members of the county board within 30 days, the State Superintendent of Education shall fill such vacancy by appointment.
The county superintendent of education shall notify the State Superintendent of Education when a vacancy in the office of a member of the county board of education has not been filled within 30 days [Jan. 30, 2022].”
Andrews said those who wish to apply for this position appointed by the board must be qualifying voters of District II. He said a complete list of requirements and information is available now at www.dekalbk12.org.
“Resumes and information will be received through Jan. 21 so that the board can look over that information and make a decision within the time frame that they have,” he said.
Due to his resignation, Andrews also opened up the floor for board president and vice-president nominations.
The board elected Carol Hiett president and Robert Elliott vice-president. Monty Darwin withdrew his nomination for vice-president.
Lyles also announced the Central Office suffered a mishap with its power and internet service today.
“We might be experiencing some technical difficulties with our network in the next day or two,” he said.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.