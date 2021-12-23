A group of Mentone veterans are seeking to revitalize their American Legion post located at 195 Cove Road.
American Legion Post 215 continues to be an active community service organization in Mentone, yet the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected activity there, according to Adjutant Barry Morton.
“We have only had two meetings in 2021, with the last one in August,” Morton said. “The Mentone American Legion (MAL) is, for all intents and purposes, closed down. We want to return to the greatness that our founders had envisioned. Doing so includes completing a complete facelift of our building and grounds, restarting an Auxiliary and hosting more charitable events so we can not only maintain but provide funding opportunities for our Mentone community.”
In January, current members are kicking off their 2022 rebuilding campaign to include having a membership drive, additional fund raising, and restarting the Auxiliary, which includes spouses of members who contribute in support of the post.
MAL has 44 members among the 17,282 belonging to the American Legion in the state of Alabama. Members are military veterans who have served at least one day of active duty. Alabama National Guard and Air Guard veterans are eligible for membership. There are 167 posts organized in 17 districts. In Alabama, the MAL’s district is the highest rated out of those districts.
“The MAL is third out of eight posts in the district. I guess you could say we’ve done pretty well in meeting the goal in-spite of COVID,” Morton said.
The MAL was started in 1948 by a group of World War II veterans in Mentone. These founders included first Commander Sammy Cash, Max Cash, Leonard Shigley, Luther King Jr. and Leland Cox. The Auxiliary started locally in 1984 by Cathrine Bailey, Eunice Baxter, Cordelia Baff, Marjorie Berry, Clara Cash, Annie Climer, Gertrude Cox, Kathryn Jones, Alta King, Nancy Lusk, Bennie Pearce and Reitha Sheffield.
Alabama soldiers have always been quick to answer their nation’s call. During the first Iraq War in 1991, the Alabama National Guard had more members serving in the Gulf than any other state and, according to Sammy Cash in a quote to The Groundhog newspaper, Mentone “lost more boys during World War II than any town of its size in Alabama.”
The aim of the MAL is to support the interests of veterans, continue friendships formed in the military and to support disabled veterans. They are involved in programs that promote the American way of life and sponsor patriotic community projects such as Boys State and Girls State.
The group honored its founders on Veterans Day by dedicating a new sign. Those in attendance included Morton, Vice Commander Larry Brewer, Commander Terry Hutcheson, former Commander Jessie Crabtree, former Commander Jim Orear, Building Improvement Committee chairperson Tammy Kirby, Building Improvement Project Manager Alan Lawson, Carter Morris, Ron Merrill, Leland Cox, and Jerry Wise. Cox is a relative of past founders, as are Marcella Shigley and Marsha Merrill, also in attendance.
“Marsha found the hat of her father and gave it to her brother Leland to wear. What a neat community we have here in Mentone!” Morton said.
MAL Post 215 also held their first and only fundraiser of 2021 with a cash raffle to win $1,000 that sold 100 tickets.
The MAL meets each third Tuesday of the month from 6:15-7:30 p.m. with a 15-minute fellowship pre-meeting. For more information, contact Morton at (334) 202-8936 or visit the Mentone American Legion Facebook group.
