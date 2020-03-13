Fort Payne, AL –Members of the Hannah White Arnett Chapter, NSDAR, from DeKalb County attended the 122nd State Conference of the Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held March 6-8 in Auburn, Ala. During the conference, members welcomed Denise Doring VanBuren of New York, President General, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, as a special conference guest and Opening Night speaker. The Alabama Society DAR is led by State Regent Tammy B. Clemons of Grant, Ala.
Other special guests at the conference were National Society DAR School Chair Morgan Lake of Missouri; Nevada State Regent Terri Rubenstein; North Carolina State Regent Carole Weiss; Utah State Regent Susan Holt; and Virginia State Regent LeAnn Turbyfill.
This annual meeting of Alabama’s DAR featured business sessions, informative presentations, and educational workshops aimed at furthering NSDAR’s objectives of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Throughout the conference, members commemorated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and collected pantry items for students in need at Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in Grant, Ala. Winners of state awards were recognized at a luncheon on Friday, March 6, and the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of our armed forces were honored at the Patriotism Luncheon on Saturday, March 7.
The Alabama Society DAR is made up of more than 4,400 women in 71 chapters across the state who can trace their lineage to patriots who fought for or provided aid to the American colonists during the Revolutionary War.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
(0) comments
