The Rainsville City Council on Monday approved the by-laws of the Rainsville Alcohol License Review Committee.
The by-laws are intended to establish rules, procedures and policies for conducting the business of the City of Rainsville Alcohol License Review Committee as provided in the City of Rainsville, Alabama Ordinance 09-10-2020, which was adopted on Sept. 10, 2020, and is entitled “Rainsville Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance.”
Councilman Bejan Taheri asked during Tuesday night’s meeting when the laws would go into effect and if alcohol licenses can be issued now.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said the city is currently accepting applications. However, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has to approve the license and return it to the city.
“We have between three and five people that came in and filled out applications with us, we sent them to the ABC board to get their license first then it comes back and we go through our process,” said Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt.
Taheri asked what the time frame of the process was.
“It really just depends on how long it takes them to approve the license,” said Kelly Frazier, who is the designated representative to the city council on behalf of the Alcohol License Review Committee.
Lingerfelt said the time for the process depends primarily on the ABC Board and what the applicants have to do to their building to bring them up to code.
“The fire marshal has to check off on it, the [DeKalb County] Health Department has to check off on it, and the building inspector has to check up on it,” he said. “So, everything has to fall in place and then it will come back to the council to make the final vote.”
The initial members of the Rainsville Alcohol License Review Committee are as follows: Mayor Lingerfelt, City Clerk Kelly Frazier, Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright, Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith, and three members appointed by the city council: Tina Hosch, Jeffery Pope and Skeeter Logan.
Committee members are limited to a two-year term beginning on the by-laws’ effective date on Oct. 5, 2020.
Per the by-laws, the committee shall hold meetings as necessary to consider appeals by applicants for alcohol licenses, resolve matters of public concern or make an inquiry into the compliance of a current city licensee.
Among the list of responsibilities and duties, the committee will also have the authority to impose sanctions up to and include suspension of the licensee’s license of up to 60 days and a fine of up to $1,000.
No member acting alone has any authority to act on behalf of the committee.
As established by the by-laws, the power to adopt, alter, amend or repeal the by-laws is vested entirely in the Rainsville City Council. However, the committee can suggest an amendment or changes to the by-laws to the council from time to time.
With the establishing of the by-laws on Monday night, moving forward, the committee is set to act in accordance with the terms of the Rainsville Alcohol Beverage Ordinance 09-10-2020 or any amendment thereto.
