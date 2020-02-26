The Geraldine Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday setting salaries for the mayor and council for the next term, which will be voted on in August.
Mayor Chuck Ables said pay for mayors will increase from $600 to $800 per month while council members will see their monthly pay doubled from $150 to $300. He couldn’t remember how long it had been since an adjustment.
Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Larry Lingerfelt noted for the record that these rates are lower than what town leaders are paid in surrounding communities. Normally, such an action requires a second reading, but due to time restrictions, the council voted unanimously to approve it without this provision. The law requires that any pay adjustments for the next term be done by February 25. Otherwise, pay could not be raised until 2024.
As noted in an article in Tuesday’s edition, both Fort Payne and Rainsville are among nearby municipalities who also voted to increase pay for their next mayors and council members, citing the need for more money to entice more people to serve because of the extensive time that these roles require of them.
Ables and Lingerfelt voted in favor of the pay increase, along with councilmen Tim Gilbert and Jackie Rogers. Councilmen Stanley Rooks and Terry Harris were not in attendance.
It is unknown which of the council members will seek re-election. Qualifying starts July 7 and ends July 21. Elections are August 25. Councilman Harris is a candidate in the March 3 Republican Primary election for DeKalb County Commissioner for District 2, running against incumbent Scot D. Westbrook.
The council rescheduled their next meeting for March 3. The group holds work sessions each Tuesday prior to the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., as well as regular council meetings on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
