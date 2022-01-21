Following a brief executive session at the end of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Fort Payne City Council approved the setting of a Feb. 15 public hearing to accept comments on the City entering into a memorandum of understanding with Marathon Realty Group, Inc. The commercial real estate company is involved in economic development discussions about bringing a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne. The chain already operates three locations within a 30-mile radius in Albertville, LaFayette, Ga. and Trenton, Ga. The Albertville store includes such features as a Starbucks Coffeehouse, Gas’NGo, GoCart Curbsde Pickup and Food City Pharmacy. Details about the public hearing will be forthcoming. Mayor Brian Baine also updated the Council on plans by Retail Specialists pertaining to remodeling the old Tourism Building off Airport Road and bring a Hwy 55 franchise restaurant to Fort Payne. A letter has been received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and once permits are applied for, dirt will begin moving at the location with the restaurant going up “sooner rather than later.” Furthermore, Baine said the demolition of the old DeKalb General Hospital will accelerate with crews on site an additional day per week, and individual bricks from the fallen structure will be sold at City Hall to raise money for completing the Patriots Memorial Park so it can be dedicated on Veterans Day. Watch for more details in an upcoming edition.

