Rainsville man arrested on warrant for murder

A Rainsville man has been arrested on a grand jury warrant for murder.
According to the Fort Payne Police Department, Robert Joseph Hairell, 22, of Rainsville, was arrested Monday on charges that stem from a vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Barbara Appleton Burgess, 77, of Fort Payne.
The incident occurred May 28, 2019 at the intersection of Alabama Avenue NW and 13th Street N. It was investigated by the Fort Payne Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
Fort Payne investigators Andy Hairston and Mike Grant collected evidence and it was turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office who presented it to the grand jury.
