The Ninth Judicial Circuit is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Law Library in the DeKalb County Courthouse. The Law Library provides a legal resource access point for DeKalb County residents, Judges, attorneys, students, local government officials, and self-represented litigants who use the DeKalb County Courthouse.
It is located on the second floor of the courthouse.
As public servants at your courthouse, it is our goal to provide the public with access to a modern Law Library.
The Law Library contains a complete set of the Code of Alabama and a computer with free access to LexisNexis, a web-based legal research program that can provide the user with applicable cases, statutes, and regulations. The computer will also allow users that have an Alacourt subscription the opportunity to access public files without having to leave the facility.
Staff from the Judges’ Offices and the Clerk’s Office will be happy to assist those using the Law Library.
It is their hope that this service will be a source of information and legal knowledge.
