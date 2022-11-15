Alabama’s rural hospitals are a critical part of the state’s healthcare system and play an essential role in their communities. Not only do they provide life-saving healthcare through emergency care, care for chronic conditions and preventative care, but they are tremendous community partners and economic drivers. 

Each third Thursday of November is designated as National Rural Health Day. It’s an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the impact of Alabama’s rural hospitals and the medical professionals who bring compassion and competence to their workplaces. 

