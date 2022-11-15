Alabama’s rural hospitals are a critical part of the state’s healthcare system and play an essential role in their communities. Not only do they provide life-saving healthcare through emergency care, care for chronic conditions and preventative care, but they are tremendous community partners and economic drivers.
Each third Thursday of November is designated as National Rural Health Day. It’s an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the impact of Alabama’s rural hospitals and the medical professionals who bring compassion and competence to their workplaces.
According to the Alabama Hospital Association:
• About 44% of Alabama’s population lives in rural areas and depends on rural hospitals and other providers for their healthcare.
• Approximately 8,000 babies are delivered by rural hospitals each year.
• About 14% of employment in rural areas is attributed to healthcare.
• For every one dollar spent by a rural hospital, the community sees a total economic impact of $1.94.
DeKalb Regional Medical Center remains a major employer in Fort Payne while Northeast Alabama Community College’s Health Science Division trains registered and practical nurses who are greatly needed, as well as Emergency Medical Service personnel.
During National Rural Health Day, community members are encouraged to write a letter to the editor or contact policymakers to stress the importance of addressing the health needs of rural communities.
Another suggestion is to send a note to your health care team thanking them for their dedication to serving a rural population. Becoming healthier is another way to celebrate National Rural Health Day, by biking instead of driving, quitting smoking or volunteering to do something to make the community healthier.
Small businesses can show appreciation to their local rural health professionals by providing them with discounts or exclusive offers.
Citizens can also share on social media a story of a doctor, a nurse or other healthcare provider who has made a positive impact on their lives, using the hashtag #NationalRuralHealthDay.
