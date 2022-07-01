40th Sand Mountain Potato Festival kicks off Monday

The City of Henagar 40th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival is slated for Monday, July 4, at the Henagar City Park.
The festival welcomes attendees from all over the surrounding areas to celebrate the town’s rich agricultural history and the nation’s independence.
The 4th of July celebration begins with the Sand Mountain Potato Festival Parade.
Henagar City Clerk Lora Corbin said the parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. at Limon’s and starts making its way to the town park at 10 a.m.
She said this year's parade grand marshal is Winston Busby. Busby, who currently serves on the Henagar Town Council, has been a pillar in the community for many years.
“He has given a lot of time and energy to the city,” said Corbin. “This is a way of honoring him for that.”
The annual event features local musicians, a wide variety of food, a car and tractor show, games, numerous vendors, and culminating the evening with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Musical acts are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 8 p.m.
Corbin said The Locals are
headlining this year’s festival.
The following is a list of musicians and bands performing at this year’s festival:
• Anslee Pettyjohn (National Anthem) - 11:00 a.m.
• Hugh Bell - 11:30 p.m.
• Keith Prater and Lacy Creek - 12:30 p.m.
• Dusty Smith - 1:30 p.m.
• The Chandeliers - 2:30 p.m.
• The Hindman’s - 3:30 p.m.
• Karl Childer’s Band - 4:30 p.m.
• Ryan Keef - 5:30 p.m.
• The Locals - 7:00 p.m.
Along with the various festivities, there will be several competitions going on throughout the day, including the Henagar Library’s Cornhole Tournament.
Early registration is available by contacting the library at 256-657-1380.
“This year we will have a dunking booth with proceeds benefiting the Park Board,” said Corbin. “The Henagar Fire Department will be selling snow cones, a fundraiser for their special Christmas project they started doing the last couple of years.”
The 2022 potato festival T-shirts are now on sale by the Henagar Library as part of their fundraiser, shirts at $20 to $22. Shirts will also be on sale the day of the festival.
If you’re in the mood for shopping, there will be plenty of vendors with a variety of items, from shadow boxes to jewelry; to novelty items and homemade soaps and knives to custom iron work.
The City of Henagar invites everyone to come out and enjoy a day of family fun and freedom.
All interested parties can call city hall at 256-657-6282 to sign up and for regular updates, follow them on Facebook @cityofhenagar.
