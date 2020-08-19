The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation’s annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and golf ball drop is set for Thursday, September 10th, at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock. This year, teams will tee off at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
“The NACC Mustang Scramble is an outstanding event and we appreciate everyone who participates,” states NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Outdoor golfing has been one of the few physical activities permitted under CDC guidelines, and we will make certain all coronavirus prevention standards are followed.”
Mr. Rudder Williams will be the pilot for the fly over ball drop at this year’s Mustang Scramble. Mr. Williams is a longtime supporter of NACC Foundation events and serves as the chairperson of NACC President Dr. David Campbell’s advisory board. He was born and raised in Bridgeport, Alabama. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Williams, and they have two children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Mr. Williams is retired from his business, Skyline Oil. He has been an aircraft pilot for over 44 years and is the chairman of the Scottsboro Airport Board. Mr. Williams is also on the revolving loan fund board for TARCOG, the State of Alabama Aviation Council, a member of the Scottsboro Rotary Club, and is the Secretary of the Economic Development Authority Board. In his spare time, Rudder enjoys spending time with his family and of course, flying!
Golf ball drop tickets are now on sale. You may purchase one golf ball for a donation of $20 or six golf balls for a donation of $100. If you would like to purchase a ticket for the golf ball drop at the Scramble, email NACC Development Director Heather Rice at riceh@nacc.edu or call 256-228-6001 ext. 2301. Possible winnings from golf ball drop donations equal up to $1,000.
The NACC College Foundation exists to support scholarships for students and support the mission of the College. The Foundation was organized and incorporated in 2002 for the purpose of stimulating voluntary private support from alumni, parents, friends, corporations, foundations, and others for the benefit of the College.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit www.nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep up with announcements, current events, and more.
