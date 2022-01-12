The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce has added three new members to its Board of Directors.
According to Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy, the new Board members are Laurie Carter of Carter’s Beverages, Justin Christman of Roadside ‘Que and Kayla Magbie of the Fort Payne City Schools. Angie McCurdy of Southern Properties is now serving as Chamber president while Tamara Neeley of Watson and Neeley is the organization’s incoming president.
“When considering Board members we look at businesses already represented on our Board of Directors and try to balance our Board to represent all members. We always have wonderful nominations and keep those for consideration each year that follows,” McCurdy said in a statement.
“We hope you will help us welcome our newest members of our Board of Directors. Be sure and thank those who volunteer to serve on our Board of Directors. These individuals spend their time and money assisting in making sure our local business community thrives.”
In addition to those mentioned, the rest of the Board of Directors includes Vice President Mary Reed of Heritage Wire Harness, Past President Alan Kilgo of My Supply, Treasurer Steve Eberhart of First Fidelity Bank, Charman Hancock of America’s Best Care Plus, Mike Shirey of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority, Dottie Whitten of Vulcraft, Tammy Abernathy of GH Metal Solutions, Cole Justice of First Southern State Bank, and Ex-Officio Linda Beville.
For more information on the Chamber, visit www.fortpaynechambercom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.