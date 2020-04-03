Tuesday, DeKalb County Board of Education met and approved the following items.
The board approved the early graduation of Cloey Morgan of Sylvania High School.
The board also:
• accepted the retirements of Barry Buffington - Maintenance Worker - Facilities Building - Retirement - 5/1/20, Deborah Traylor - CNP Worker - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Deborah Chandler - CNP Manager - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Elizabeth Anderson - English Language Arts Teacher - Ider High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Angie Shankles - English Language Arts Teacher - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Tracey Monroe - Elementary Teacher - Fyffe High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Tammy Whitworth - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Tracy Coots - Elementary Teacher - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Tina Thrash - Elementary Counselor - Fyffe High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Denease Chaparro - Bus Driver - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Christie Deere - Mathematics Teacher - Geraldine High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Kathryn Smith - Assistant CNP Manager - Fyffe High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, SteveKing-ScienceTeacher-FyffeHighSchool-Retirement-6/1/20, Don Brown - Bus Driver - Fyffe High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Janet Duckett - Elementary Teacher - Sylvania High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Paulette Templeton - Assistant CNP Manager - Collinsville High School - Retirement - 6/1/20, Cathy Magill - Itinerant Speech Language Pathologist - System - Retirement - 6/1/20 and Donny Jones - 12 month Principal - Collinsville High School - Retirement - 8/1/20.
• approved the bid for copy paper from Bye-Mo’r, Inc at $23.49 per case.
• disciplinary Hearing for Marcus Quarles – suspension without pay for five days.
• approved the leave of absence of Lee Sanders - CNP Worker - Geraldine High School - 2/18/20-3/17/20 and Jerry Smith - Custodian - Crossville Middle School - 12/2/19-4/10/20 (Extended from 1/28/20)
• approved the certified placements of Kacy Wooten - Secondary English Arts Teacher (Leave only from 12/2/19-3/13/20) - Sylvania High School (2020-018) and Daniel Garrett - P.E. Teacher and Head Football Coach (Effective 8/1/20) - Collinsville High School (2020-020)
• approved the support placements of Jan Martin - CNP Worker - Fyffe High School (2020-017)
• approved the following principal contracts: Mary Lance - Recommend renewal of a Three-year Principal Employment Contract: July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2023 and Heath Kirby - Recommend a renewal of a Three-year Principal Employment Contract: July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2023
• approved Superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports: Salary Adjustment: Computer Technician, Emergency: Suspension of Policy Resolution, Increase Local School Utility Reimbursement due to COVID-19 effective March 1, 2020- July 31, 2020, Request Permission to Place Pending Board Approval and COVID-19 School Closure Update
The next meeting will be held on April 23, 2020 with regular meeting at 12 p.m. (Meeting will be conducted through a digital platform.)
