The United Givers Fund annual kickoff was held Sept. 19 at the Fort Payne Church of God.
Each year, the UGF Kickoff is the initial start of the UGF campaign season, which runs through the end of November.
Executive Director Chris Phillips opened the kickoff event by explaining that UGF’s mission is to do the fund raising for the member agencies so those agencies can focus their efforts on providing services in DeKalb County.
A number of member agencies and volunteers were on hand for this year’s event. Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ, Lookout Homemakers Club and Captain D’s provided the food for the night.
The following businesses donated items for our door prizes:
Farmer’s Telecommunications Cooperative, Flowers & Interiors by Heather, Boxed Leaf Boutique, Office Masters, Merle Norman Spa, Western Sizzlin, Law office of Teresa Phillips, Rogers Pawn and Music, Chick-fil-A, Westmoreland Tire, Stevi B’s, DeSoto Golf Course, Blossom Shoppe, Akins Furniture, Valley View Tube, Hammer’s, Big Time Café, Woody’s, Bennie Carol Botts, Zaxby’s, FPW Electronics, Lydia’s ACE Hardware.
Campaign co-chairs Brian Baine and Jessi Hairston challenged the group to get committed to meeting this year’s goal of $225,000.
