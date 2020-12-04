David Poole denied parole

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 37 parole hearings Tuesday, granting six paroles and denying 31, including parole for David Lawrence Poole, 77, who is serving five life sentences in prison for convictions in 1990 in DeKalb County for production of obscene material involving children.
Poole was among 29 inmates denied parole who have been convicted of violent crimes, according to Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Prisons Director of Communications Terry Abbott.
Poole was found to be secretly videotaping boys using a bathroom of his skating rink in Rainsville in September 1989. He hid a video camera in the vent grille in the ceiling and ran a coaxial cable to his house trailer next door, where police found pornographic recordings. According to media reports, he fled DeKalb County but authorities found and arrested him in Florida.
Poole was convicted in 1990 on four counts of producing obscene matter depicting persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts. The Court of Criminal Appeals in January 1992 rejected claims by the defense that Poole was prosecuted in violation of search warrant laws and that the indictment was flawed. The Alabama Supreme Court refused to hear Poole’s appeal of his four life sentences. He has served 31 years and one month in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.