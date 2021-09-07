Wallace State Community College congratulates the 241 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
Dean’s List:
• Collinsville: Laura Elizabeth Graham
• Henagar: Noah Hunter Wright
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.
