Remembering retired deputy René Ramos

René Ramos, a retired sheriff’s office deputy, passed away last Tuesday.
Ramos, 71, of Rainsville, died at Gadsden Regional Medical Center Jan. 12, 2020.
Before his death, Ramos served with the DCSO for more than 15 years in several positions, including patrol deputy, SRO, investigations and chief jailor.
A statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said the staff will continue to honor Ramos as the hero he was “and for the service he left behind as a teacher, as a mentor and someone who unselfishly served his community.”
Sheriff Nick Welden said Ramos was an outstanding example of a professional law enforcement figure.
“I have many great memories of Deputy Ramos and so do many others at our office that will live on forever,” Welden said. “Not only did he serve DeKalb County with true professionalism and patriotism, he served this county in the same manner. Men like this nowadays are hard to come by. I'm glad the Lord blessed me and allowed me to know such a fine man. God bless.”
Funeral services were held for Ramos last Friday at Rainsville Funeral Home with burial following in Broadway Cemetery.
He was survived by:
Wife, Joyce W. Ramos of Rainsville, Alabama
Daughters, Carol R. Kirkpatrick and husband Travis of Miami, Florida, Susan R. Gonzales and husband Antonio of Harlingen, Texas, and Jamie H. Connolly and husband Josh of Rainsville, Alabama
Son, James R. Holcomb and wife Raven of Memphis, Tennessee
Brothers, David Ramos of Salinas, California, and Richard Ramos and wife Paula of Morgan Hill, California
Sisters, Nancy R. Webster of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Janet Ramos of San Rafael, California
Grandchildren, Anastacia, Samantha, Fisher
Great-Grandchild: Ella
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Katelyn and his parents, René and Lucy Ramos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.