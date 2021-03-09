Suspects in catalytic converter theft apprehended

Two suspects have been arrested after catalytic converters were stolen from a church in Pine Ridge last week.
“On Friday, March 5, we asked for the public's help on our Facebook page about a theft that happened at Pine Ridge Baptist Church,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “And thanks to a very observant business owner in Rainsville, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division were able to identify and obtain arrest warrants for Eric Stewart of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., and Gregory Summers of Hixson, Tenn.”
The business owner stated that she recognized the suspects after seeing the DCSO’s Facebook post regarding the theft. She said that the subjects entered her store wearing the same clothing and driving the same vehicle just a few hours after the theft was committed. She got the license plate number due to her suspecting the subjects of shoplifting in her store.
“Without that vital piece of evidence, this case may have gone unsolved,” Welden said. “We want to extend our thanks to everyone who made submissions regarding this case. It is a shame that we must have surveillance systems outside of our places of worship, but unfortunately, due to subjects such as these, it is very often a necessity. With the prices of the precious metals contained inside the converters rising, the thefts will also continue to rise, so we ask all churches, car dealerships, etc. to routinely check their vehicles for missing catalytic converters.”
Gregory Summers and a female were arrested on drug charges by Dade County Sheriff's Office. The DCSO is seeking extradition on Gregory Summers and are currently working with authorities in Tennessee to arrest Eric Stewart. They would like to thank Soddy Daisy Police Department and the Dade County Sheriff's Office for their assistance and being vigilant.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dade County patrol deputies observed a maroon Ford pickup truck exiting Interstate 24 which matched the description of a suspect vehicle shared out of DeKalb County, Alabama.
A traffic stop was conducted on Highway 299 and upon further investigation, 26 grams of heroin and 39 grams of methamphetamine were seized.
Summers was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking in methamphetamine, Possession of heroin, and other drug related offenses.
Melanie White of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin. She also brought heroin into the jail and has been charged with tampering with evidence and crossing guard lines.
Gregory Summers has been positively identified as the suspect in the DeKalb County thefts and is facing charges here.
A post via the Dade County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said, “We're thankful for our working relationship between state lines; working together inter-jurisdictionally has been a success. A drug trafficker and thief will now face the justice system in two states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.