The North Alabama Electric Cooperative board of directors canceled the August annual meeting of the membership, a decision to protect the health and safety of members, employees, and the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The board reviewed the latest information about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the likelihood of more illness by late summer or early fall. As a result, the board voted June 10 to cancel the meeting scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020.
The next annual meeting for the members, friends of the cooperative, and employees will now be in August 2021.
Board members said their top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of its members and its employees.
Board members and staff felt it necessary to cancel the meeting due to the statistical facts and guidelines involving large groups and the attendance of the aging population and social distancing difficulty.
