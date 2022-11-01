Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and even electric Zamboni floor sweepers are among the lots up for bid in the next online state surplus property auction starting this Thursday.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 A.M. Thursday, Nov. 3 with bidding running until 6 P.M. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here starting Nov. 3: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus. 

