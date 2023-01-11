SBA offers disaster assistance to those affected by Sept. 3-4 flooding

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.