SBA offers disaster assistance to those affected by Sept. 3-4 flooding

The U.S. Small Business Administration will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) Jan. 12-26, at the Chattooga County EMA/E-911, pictured above, at 170 Farrar Drive in Summerville, Ga. Customer Service Representatives will be available to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.

 Google Earth

DeKalb County businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration due to a declared area covering Chattooga County, Ga.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp’s authorized representative, Valarie Grooms, dated Jan. 5, requesting a disaster declaration.

