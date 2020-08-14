The DeKalb County Commission presented Scout Master Irby Don Brown with a resolution during Tuesday's meeting.
Brown was recognized for his 100th Eagle Scout Award as Scout Master [Scout Leader] of the Tenbroeck Chapter of The Boy Scouts of America.
“We want to congratulate you and more than that tell you how much we appreciate your dedication and your perseverance with the young man that you’ve helped. I assure you it goes far beyond those 100 Eagle Scouts,” said Commission President Ricky Harcrow.
He commended Brown for always being kind, cooperative and willing to help in county projects.
District II Commissioner Scot Westbrook said Brown has been the Scout Master at Tenbroeck, a small community where he has lived all his life, since 1973.
“Don is a good friend of mine. I’ve known him all my life,” he said.
Westbrook said the list of scouts who Brown has overseen is long and distinguished.
Brown was presented with a resolution by Westbrook for all of his accomplishments and dedication.
The Resolution reads as follows:
Tenbroeck Chapter of The Boy Scouts of America
Irby Don Brown, Recognition for 100th Eagle Scout
Whereas, Irby Don Brown has demonstrated strong leadership abilities for 47 years as Scout Master of the Tenbroeck Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, and
Whereas, Mr. Brown has exhibited a strong sense of duty, honor and patriotism, making him a clear example of the best qualities of leadership in the Boy Scouts of America and,
Whereas, under the leadership and guidance of Mr. Don Brown, Mr. Bruce Wilson was the first Scout in the Tenbroeck Chapter to persevere the arduous and demanding requirements
of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in March 1979, and Levi Doty the 100th Eagle Scout recipient under the direction of Mr. Irby Don Brown in August 2020 and,
Be it Resolved, the DeKalb County Commission does recognize and congratulate Mr. Irby Don Brown for his 47 years of service to the Boy Scouts of America
This done by unanimous consent and without objection by the DeKalb County Commission and ordered signed by its President. Adopted this 11th day of August, 2020
Brown took a moment to speak, thanking the commission for the recognition.
He said although things have changed since he became Scout Master in1973, he thanks the Lord for allowing him to live this long. Out of the 100 scouts, Brown said four of them have passed on, some have “backslid” and a lot of them have gone in the military. Brown said if those who have or are serving see him or write him, they talk about how their sergeants brag on them for knowing how to tie knots.
“They said they wouldn’t have thought the knots would have been important because I make them tie knots every Monday night and they get tired of it,” he said.
Brown said he hopes to see 100 more Scouts and asked the public to pray for The Boy Scouts of America.
“The many years that I’ve been acquainted with [Brown] I’ve seen a lot of changes but not a change in him. We appreciate you Mr. Brown for all that you’ve done,” said Harcrow.
The commission also:
• heard an update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles. He said this year they could not spray their annual herbicide due to the flood damage and the recent injury of the worker who oversees the spraying.
Broyles said there are a couple of roads remaining in District I that are part of their paving program, which the crew is currently working on, and will hopefully be ready in a couple of weeks.
A week ago, the crew started the rebuild process on County Road 835 that received damages from two falls on the roadway.
• approved the hire of Tim Frost to work in the yard crew and Andrew Bouldin as part-time to help fill-in while a crew member is out.
• approval the FY2021 County Transportation Plan
• approved the following Sheriff’s Office personnel: transfer of Tyler Pruett from public information officer to full time road deputy position available through the recently awarded COPS Grant.
• approved for Commission President Ricky Harcrow and County Administrator Matt Sharp to sign off on the ATRIP revised funding agreement. The agreement would allow them to receive ATRIP funds back from ALDOT on completed projects.
• approved to hire Brook Venable for the Revenue Office.
• approved to execute the regular Aging Program Agreement for the Council on Aging, bringing about $129,000 in federal funds.
• approved to execute the Chip Program agreement also for the COA, that aids with seniors prescription drugs.
• approved the preparations to surplus the Tourism and Economic Development Center on Highway 35, and authorize Harcrow and Sharp to execute any contracts.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, District II Commission member Scot Westbrook, District IV Commission member Lester Black, County Administrator Matt Sharp, and County Attorney Jeff McCurdy were present during Tuesday’s meeting.
The next commission meeting is set for September 8, 2020.
