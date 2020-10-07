Public Power Week is Oct. 4-10

Public power utilities across the U.S. celebrate Public Power Week the first full week of October every year to help customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility and benefit from all its offerings. This year, the commemoration is Oct. 4-10.
Fort Payne Improvement Authority General Manager Mike Shirey said, “We live, work and play here. You see us at church, the ball field and the grocery store. FPIA and the Tennessee Valley Authority have worked together for more than 80 years to build a better quality of life for our community. We are proud of Fort Payne and our local community, and we are working to build a better and brighter tomorrow.”
In signing a proclamation declaring Public Power Week, Gov. Kay Ivey noted that “these consumer-owned electric utilities are valuable community assets that contribute substantially to the well-being of their local residents through energy efficiency, customer service and economic development. Alabama joins hands with other public power communities across the nation to celebrate the public benefits of consumer-owned public power for our local and national progress.”
