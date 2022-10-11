Toys for Tots needing donations of toys, money

The DeKalb Marines Toys for Tots drive is ramping up with a toy drive and fundraising events planned.
Local coordinator LaRue Hardinger said the demand is greater this year due to many people struggling with the shape of the economy, plus donations so far being a third short of where they usually are at this time in the campaign.
Volunteers begin bagging the toys on Nov. 8, so donations are needed sooner rather than later, she said.
Last year they assisted 1,459 children who otherwise would likely have no Christmas present beneath their tree. This year, they expect at least that many.
The toys will be assigned to families who apply for Toys for Tots in October and are approved by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) on behalf of the non-profit. Parents needing help should apply as soon as possible through Oct 31 at the Food Assistance Office of DHR located at 2301 Briarwood S., Fort Payne, AL, 35967.
“Thank you to everyone who has given funds, toys, time, energy, promotions, goods and services to help our Marines make sure local children in need have a new toy for Christmas!” Hardinger said.
Toys for Tots is also now placing toy drop boxes throughout the county. At present, the Top 10 toys sought in order of most-needed to less-needed are:
• Gifts for teens such as cologne/bath sets, makeup sets, jewelry
• Young kids’ bath sets and makeup sets
• Blankets & stuffed animals for all ages
On Oct. 21 & 22, they will be set up at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Payne from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., accepting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations.
On Nov. 18 & 19, they will ask for toy donations at Bruce’s Foodland stores in Fort Payne and Rainsville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final event will be Dec. 2 & 3 at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Payne and Big Lots in Fort Payne from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
So far, they have done events at Walmart and Dogtown.
Checks to help the effort should be made out to “Toys for Tots” mailed to: DeKalb Marine Tots for Tots
Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL. 35968.
Secure donations can also be made online by visiting the local Marine Toys for Tots website, fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org. When making a secure online donation to the local campaign, select the “AL- Fort Payne” option.
Visit the website to see their event schedule, apply to become a toy drop site, view a list of needed toys and book and get details on how to apply for toys if you are a family needing help with Christmas this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.