Toys for Tots needing donations of toys, money

A Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot trailer at a recent event. 

 Contributed Photo

The DeKalb Marines Toys for Tots drive is ramping up with a toy drive and fundraising events planned.

Local coordinator LaRue Hardinger said the demand is greater this year due to many people struggling with the shape of the economy, plus donations so far being a third short of where they usually are at this time in the campaign.

