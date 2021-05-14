High school graduation ceremonies begin next week

Get your photo devices ready, DeKalb County Schools graduations kick off Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Four campuses elected to host graduation ceremonies at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said during the April 22 board meeting, while they welcome any schools to the DCSC, other institutes elected to hold their commencement ceremonies on their home football fields or school gymnasium, with the local gymnasiums as a backup in the event of rain.
“Our senior class has faced a lot of challenges and we want them to have a good graduation,” said Barnett.
With that in mind, below is the list of DeKalb County Schools graduation dates, times and locations:
• Ider High School: Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at the DCSC
• Geraldine High School: Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Isbell Stadium
• Collinsville High School: Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at the DCSC
• Sylvania High School: Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Sylvania football stadium
• Fyffe High School: Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Paul Benefield Stadium
• Crossville High School: Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at the DCSC
• Plainview High School: Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the DCSC
• Valley Head High School: Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Lowell Barron Gymnasium
Fort Payne High School will host its 2021 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Wildcat Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held on Friday, May 21 at the Wildcat Stadium.
Cornerstone Christian Academy senior graduation ceremony is Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. in the CCA football field also known as the Rodeo Field located at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex in Rainsville.
For more graduation details or information visit your individual school’s webpages or social media sites.
