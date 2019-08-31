Tigers run through Silent Warriors

The Valley Head Tigers defeated the Alabama School for the Deaf Friday night 45-8.
The Tigers scored first in the first quarter with a touchdown by junior quarterback Jordan Burt. A good PAT gave Valley Head a 7-0 lead early.
The Tigers continued pushing with junior running back Bryson Morgan with an 11-yard touchdown run on the play, however, extra point kick was blocked by the Silent Warriors.
Burt scored his second touchdown of the night from the 1-yard line, but the extra point was no good.
On a Silent Warrior attempt to advance the ball, a fumble by junior running back Michael Page was recovered by Valley Head with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter.
During the second quarter of the game, Burt rushed eight yards for his third touchdown of the night with 6:11 on the clock.
Senior Marlonn Trinidad was on the carry for the Tigers' fifth touchdown, bringing the score to 25-0.
Near the end of the first half with two minutes left on the clock, Burt rushed for his fourth touchdown of the night.
Valley Head’s PAT was good, giving the Tigers a 32-point lead over the Silent Warriors.
Trinidad rushed six yards for the first touchdown of the second half of the game and also kicked the extra point at the 8:10 mark in the 3rd.
Waylon Collins later scored on a 10-yard touchdown carry, and the Tigers led 45-0 late in the third quarter.
The Silent Warriors then finally caught a break near the end of the third quarter when senior Cory Mackinnie rushed from the 34-yard line for the Warriors' only touchdown of the night.
Senior Quarterback Tanner Wood ran in a 2-point conversion with 2:18 in the third quarter, bringing the score to 45-8.
The Tigers will enter regional action next week when they hit the road to face the Decatur-Heritage Christian Eagles.
