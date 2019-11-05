DeKalb Tourism will welcome Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to Fort Payne next week.
John Dersham, president of DeKalb Tourism, will host the 20-minute event at the Little River Canyon Center Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.
Ivey is stopping in DeKalb County on her tour of all 67 counties during the state of Alabama’s Bicentennial year, and the public is invited to see the 54th governor of Alabama.
Ivey's last official visit to the area was in May of 2018 when she traveled around the state on her campaign trail.
Next week's visit will include an introduction from Alabama front-man Randy Owen and Presentations of Commendation for Seth Maddox and the Tourism Board. A meet and greet will also be held after the closing ceremony.
For more information on DeKalb Tourism, visit visitlookoutmountain.com.
