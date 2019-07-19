Willowynn Art Expressions is hosting an event called Art Expressions in the Park on July 23 at the Fort Payne City Park.
Willow Flowers, owner, and founder of Willowynn Art Expressions, said all forms of art are welcome, including storytelling, poem reading and musical instruments.
“If you have a project you’re working on, you can bring that to work on as well,” Flowers said.
According to Flowers, there will be free art supplies available on-site and a chalkboard for those who want to perform or share to sign up upon arrival.
The event is set to commence at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and is open to all ages.
Art Expressions in the Park is set to bring the work of local artist and poets to the Fort Payne City Park.
Flowers said she has been donating her artistic time to the public off and on for 13 years.
“Art is my way of spreading joy in the community,” Flowers said.
Flowers said she has participated in various festivals including Color Fest,
the Rhododendron Festival and donated time to the Little River Arts Council.
At her most recent festival, Mentone’s Rhododendron Festival she presented a
“Support the Arts” demo.
Flowers said, “The Rhododendron fest turned out amazing,” and she had several students from the local schools who participated.
Flowers said she believes in the use of art as therapy and promotes creativity
as an excellent form of expressing yourself.
“I really think art can be healthy for everyone,” Flowers said.
Flowers credits Fort Payne’s Boom Town Makers Market sponsorship for the Art Expressions in the Park event.
According to Flowers, she is hoping for a good turn out and to continue this event once a month. She also said she is open to sponsorship.
Flowers said feature events for Willowynn Art Expressions includes the Little River Arts Council’s Music for the People event on Aug 3.
Willowynn Art Expressions may be found on Facebook at willowynnartexpressions.
