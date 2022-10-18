Former Fort Payne Mayor Leland Chandler dies

Former Fort Payne Mayor and City Councilman Leland Chandler has passed away.
Chandler wore many hats during his career, from city councilman to mayor and the owner of a coin-operated laundry business.
Right before graduating high school in 1952, an FBI agent came and talked to Chandler’s class.
Before he knew it, Chandler was reading a letter from then FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover instructing him to be in Washington D.C. to begin fingerprinting school.
“Now, from the cotton patch to the city, that was some change,” Chandler said. “While working there, I made a suggestion about fingerprints I was working on and it was accepted by the bureau and I received a merit award and a scroll from Herbert Brownell, the U.S. attorney general at the time. I also had my picture made with J. Edgar Hoover.”
After almost four years with the FBI, Chandler headed back home, where he attended Jacksonville State University.
“I didn’t finish there, and I ended up working several jobs, but still, I wanted to go into law enforcement,” Chandler said. “
He spent another 3 1/2 years working in Cherokee County under Sheriffs R.C. Leath and Mack Garrett before applying for a job with the Alabama State Troopers.
After leaving the state troopers, Chandler ran for a seat on the Fort Payne City Council and won. He served as assistant police commissioner for four years, was re-elected and served as police commissioner for four years.
While serving on the council as Fort Payne's mayor pro-tem, Chandler was called upon to succeed five-term Mayor Fred Purdy's term for the last few months he was in office.
“I got my private investigation license and opened a bail bonding and bounty hunting business after that,” Chandler said. “It was during that time that Sheriff Harold Richards asked where he could find a deputy to make trips, and this was what I had been wanting for a long time.
“So, then, after two years in the bail bonding and bounty hunting business, I went back to working as a deputy.”
He worked with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriffs Cecil Reed, Jimmy Harris and Nick Welden, serving as supervisor of security for the DeKalb County Courthouse and achieving the rank of major.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the DCSO stated, "To know him was to love him. He was a father, grandfather, son, uncle and everyone's friend. Everyone who met him benefited from his wisdom and amazing advice. He definitely left his mark on this earth. He led an incredible life and left a remarkable legacy."
In a 2013 plaque appreciation event, Chandler said it was a pleasure to work in law enforcement as long as he did.
“It’s been a part of me for so long,” an emotional Chandler said, as a tear crept down his cheek. “These people here, they are my family. I love each and every one of [them]. I thank the brothers and sisters who wear the uniform. Wear it with honor to yourself and be proud to stand with your department. Hold your head high, regardless of what people have to say. When they have trouble, they like to know you’re on your way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.