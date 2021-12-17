Aderholt announces Congressional App Challenge Winner for AL-04

U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement announcing Orlando Rodriguez-Valdez, a 10th grade student at Fort Payne High School, as the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s Fourth District.
“It is my honor to announce Orlando Rodriguez-Valdez has the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge from Alabama’s Fourth District,” said Congressman Aderholt. “Orlando created an app called Cyberstudy. In his entry, Orlando described the app as a way ‘to provide a learning experience that actively engages the user in testing their knowledge and learning syntax, terminology, and structure.’ North Alabama is known as a center for cyber development in America, and Orlando is clearly helping to grow this reputation. I have no doubt big things are in his future.”
This app will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us and will also be eligible to have photos of its interface displayed in the U.S. Capitol. A video of Orlando describing his entry can be found here.
The Congressional App Challenge was created by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015 and allows students to compete against their peers across the country by creating an app for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, raspberry Pi or other devices. The challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in computer science.
