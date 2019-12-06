MONTGOMERY – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated 11 traffic deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, to midnight Sunday, Dec. 1.
These fatal crashes occurred in Baldwin, Cherokee, Escambia, Hale, Madison, Morgan, St. Clair and Wilcox counties. Two pedestrians and a motorcyclist were among those killed. The other eight individuals killed were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts. Of those six drivers and two passengers, two were using seat belts and four were not. Seat belt usage is unknown for two of the individuals.
During the same extended holiday in 2018, Troopers investigated seven traffic deaths. Statewide numbers are not available at this time.
Although the 2019 Thanksgiving period total is higher than the previous year, Troopers have worked 20 fewer traffic fatalities this year than the same date in 2018. They urge motorists to drive with caution, particularly as the holiday season continues.
